Heart Beat of City: Pat Sergi's musical journey began when his father brought home a guitar with two missing strings.

June 19 2023 - 11:00am
Pat Sergi first picked up a guitar when his dad brought one home to his teenaged son with two bottom strings missing. Photo contributed
Pat Sergi first picked up a guitar when his dad brought one home to his teenaged son with two bottom strings missing. Photo contributed

Griffith's Pat Sergi has been a fixture in the city's music scene for decades and one of the guiding lights of the Griffith Musician's Club, and in this edition of Heart Beat of City he shares how he learned how to play and perform.

