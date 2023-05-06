In this edition of Heart Beat of City, we hear from Griffith surgeon, guitarist and member of the band Orchard Road, Dr N 'Jaya' Jayachandran.
Instrument/s played: Guitar, acoustic and electric.
What was your first experience with music?
Grew up in New Delhi, India, listening to western classical, pop, folk and rock music from the 60s and 70s. Two elder brothers, both played acoustic guitar and sang.
Went to medical school where I started singing and playing an acoustic guitar as well.
Music then became a big part of my life. Joined up with two other students to form a group called 'Andromeda'. We did a lot of acoustic stuff from bands like Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, America and others from that time.
In my intern year I directed the musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
Graduated med school and became a doctor and put away my music.....till I reached Griffith in 2003.
HEART BEAT OF CITY
Who inspires you in music?
The first group that inspired me and influenced me were Simon and Garfunkel.
I listened to a lot of folk, pop and rock music but much later in life when I decided to pick up an electric guitar I would have to say it would be Eric Clapton.
Do you have a favourite song or style to play?
No one style but do like the blues an awful lot, probably because one can improvise a lot.
READ MORE
How do you feel about the music scene in Griffith?
It is very progressive. Lots of younger musos, talented youngsters coming up. But we need to keep music alive for all generations. There are plenty of venues in Griffith and it's good to see place like the community stage finally coming to life.
My ultimate dream for Griffith is to see 'Woodstock on Collina!'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.