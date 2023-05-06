The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Heart Beat of City: Dr Jaya dreaming of 'Woodstock on Collina'

May 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A keen musician in his youth Dr Jaya put away his guitar after graduating from university but picked it up again in 2003. Photo contributed
A keen musician in his youth Dr Jaya put away his guitar after graduating from university but picked it up again in 2003. Photo contributed

In this edition of Heart Beat of City, we hear from Griffith surgeon, guitarist and member of the band Orchard Road, Dr N 'Jaya' Jayachandran.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.