Heart Beat of City: Music mix helped set path

Updated June 5 2023 - 11:06am, first published 10:00am
Singer Emily Verri says her favourite gig is Griffith's Musicians' Ball which brings together a wide range of styles and bands. Photo supplied
A mix of rock and roll and grunge led Emily Verri on a path to becoming a musician.

