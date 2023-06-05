A mix of rock and roll and grunge led Emily Verri on a path to becoming a musician.
Instrument/s played: Vocals, keyboard, guitar
What was your first experience with music?
It's a pretty simple tale. Sitting in the backseat of the car travelling through the country side to holiday destinations with the family is what birthed my love for music. My parent's classic rock and mix of grunge had me hooked.
I had a strong desire to sing at 10 which had mum pretty worried... (it doesn't run in her side of the family). But my singing teacher told her not to worry. I began writing lyrics around this age also. As a teen I found my way back to the classics and began singing daily.
I went on to study a Certificate IV in music industry/sound production and formed small groups/bands, creating originals and setting up small gigs singing powder finger, Kings of Leon, Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chilli peppers and things alike. I've sang in local events at pubs, for school and charities and gained a lot of friends along the way.
What or who inspires you?
My first love was Silverchair's first album FrogStomp. I loved the garage band feel that was raw and sometimes relentless. I've always been captured by bands who are unafraid to express themselves and create such enthralling atmospheres through their instruments.
But what's always been most important for me in music is witnessing strong female leads. Evanescence's Amy Lee, Paramore's Hayley Williams and FlyLeafs Lacey Sturm have all spoken into different periods of my life and encouraged me to be unafraid.
Do you have a favourite song or style to play?
My favourite song to sing is Familiar Taste of Poison by Halestorm or Decode by Paramore. Stylistically it's a bit mixed I love a grunge/heavy rock or a soft indie acoustic and even gospel!
Favourite gig and why?
The Griffith Musicians Ball has to be my all time favourite gig. It's a huge night that really encompasses the power of music. The bands comprise of a diverse bunch of local musicians. It is amazing to see people of all ages with all different musical tastes and talents come together and really get the crowd going!
How do you feel about the music scene in Griffith?
Griffith Musicians Club has done a remarkable job of promoting live music and encouraging young musicians to continue in the tradition.
Members have provided opportunities for everyone to participate in live music events through open mic nights, annual charity balls, the Young musician of the Year Awards and continual advocacy and fundraising for more musically inclined community events.
Venues like our clubs and pubs, the community stage and regional theatre provide local bands the opportunity to showcase their talents and the community with plenty of variety and quality entertainment. If you haven't yet, get around it guys!
