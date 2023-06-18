The Area News
Kevin John Everitt sentenced to 15 months in jail for assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Magistrate tells man people have right to walk streets without fear
A Darlington Point man will be eligible for parole in November following a conviction for an assault and theft on the town's bridge.

