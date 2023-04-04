Alyce's dream comes true at Musicians' Ball

The Area News
Alyce's dream comes true at Griffith Musicians' Ball

April 4 2023 - 4:00pm
In this edition of Heart Beat of City, we hear from singer and pianist Alyce Woodward.

