Together with the Griffith Musician's Club, The Area News this week debuts a new column - Heart Beat of City focusing on the city's musicians. This week we start with Peter Jones.
Instrument/s played: Guitar, vocalist, bass and I just started learning banjo.
I mainly do solo work or sometimes play in duos or trios with whoever of my sons Ted, Max and Charlie are around at the time. I haven't played for about a year due to a few health concerns, but am starting to gig again from March. I've got a new trio and duo in the making with Lance Gilbert on sax and down the track Cheryl Tucker will be joining us on keyboards and vocals. I have also been playing guitar with the Murrumbidgee Jazz and Blues Collective, which is a lot of fun and something very different - hence the banjo!
What was your first experience with music?
I came from a musical family. My parents and uncle all played in bands. I learnt ukulele when I was five and started playing guitar when I was six. I started playing in bands with my parents when I was 14 and had a garage band with my mates from school. Our first gigs were Wade High socials (dances) in the late 70s!
What inspires you?
I just love music. Gigging, recording, listening, going to live venues and concerts. The more you play the more you want to play. I've played with lots of great musicians around town who have all inspired me at various times. I won't embarrass them by naming them publicly! I like that a lot of my idols such as Donald Fagen, Bruce Springsteen, Roger Waters, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder to name a few are all still playing and they are in their 70s. You never get sick of it. It's a lifelong obsession. I am still learning and hopefully improving.
Do you have a favourite song or style to play?
Favourite songs come and go and sometimes even come back again! I try to play different styles and love learning new songs. It's very satisfying to learn new songs and see them go over well at gigs.
What do you listen to?
My favourite band of all time is Steely Dan, who I finally got to see live in the early 2000s. I've got really eclectic music taste and love to go to concerts. In the last few years I've seen Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lorde, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Sam Fender and the Killers.
Favourite gig and why?
It's a three way tie; two gigs that I did with my sons are very special. The first of these was playing in a band with Ted and Max at the Griffith Musicians' Club Ball and the other was playing as a band at a Wade High grad night where my youngest son Charlie also played with us.
The last gig for a band called "Scapegoat" I was in in the early 1980s was very special. We did original material and covers. We supported "Goanna" at the Yoogali Club and it was a great night. We ended on a real high as we all had other commitments and plans, as you do.
How do you feel about the music scene in Griffith?
It's very healthy indeed. I think it dipped quite a bit, but has really taken off again in the last eight or nine years. There is a lot of work for live musicians and there is a real camaraderie and respect between musicians; part of which would be the influence of the Griffith Musician's Club.
