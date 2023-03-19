I mainly do solo work or sometimes play in duos or trios with whoever of my sons Ted, Max and Charlie are around at the time. I haven't played for about a year due to a few health concerns, but am starting to gig again from March. I've got a new trio and duo in the making with Lance Gilbert on sax and down the track Cheryl Tucker will be joining us on keyboards and vocals. I have also been playing guitar with the Murrumbidgee Jazz and Blues Collective, which is a lot of fun and something very different - hence the banjo!