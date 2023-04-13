In this week's edition of Heart Beat of City, we hear from bass guitarist Vince Staltare.
Instrument/s played: Bass Steinberg, which is a very rare bass guitar.
What band/group do you play in? Mersey Beats.
What was your first experience with music?
My dad pushed both my brother Joe (ZAP) Staltare and I to learn music, even though Dad never played any musical instruments or sang. He just loved music and encouraged us to learn something he never had the opportunity to do as they couldn't afford music lessons.
My parents sacrificed a lot to put us through music lessons for many years, which eventually paid off.
Who inspires you? Mainly my brother. He got me into learning to play bass, so I could fill in for him when he got married way back in 1975 as he was going to the USA for his honeymoon. He needed someone to replace him while he was away for six weeks or so.
I originally played guitar/lead in a band called "ASH "with Jim (Sally) Salvestro, who now plays with us in Mersey Beats. We've both come a full circle after all these years as our original drummer Dennis Rebellato is currently unavailable.
Also, both Pat Sergi and Peter Jones of the Sherwood Band days.
They taught me to enjoy and play tight, also play covers to as close as we could get to the originals. We have had many great years together. Both are true professionals and are valued and important members of the muso club as well.
Do you have a favourite song or style to play? My favourite songs would have to be Solid Rock by Goanna, Land Down Under by Men at Work and You're the Voice by Australian legend John Farnham.
Who do you listen to? No one in particular, but I have always admired The Little River Band, and Toto a USA session band who made it big in the 80s.
Favourite gig and why? The Muso Balls. The whole of the Muso Club gets together to put on a great show each year for our city, it's something that no other place could do, what we put on is unique.
How do you feel about the music scene in Griffith? It would be great to have many more younger musicians join the club help us to help them. We all have great deal of experience to share and the Griffith Musician's Club has so much to offer them.
