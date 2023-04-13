The Area News
Home/Community/Community News

Heart Beat of City profile with Griffith's Vince Staltare

TP
By Talia Pattison
April 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vince Staltare gives the lowdown on how he came to be involved in the city's music scene. Picture supplied
Vince Staltare gives the lowdown on how he came to be involved in the city's music scene. Picture supplied

In this week's edition of Heart Beat of City, we hear from bass guitarist Vince Staltare.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.