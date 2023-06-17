2021 Census data has revealed rates of homelessness have increased by over 30 per cent in Murray since 2016.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released the data in March, showing 337 people are homeless in the electorate, up from 231 in 2016.
The increase has headed other areas, including the mid-north coast which saw a 25.9 per cent increase from 2016, as well as capital country which takes in Goulburn, Batemans Bay and Queanbeyan with 15.4 per cent.
It comes as the state average saw a decrease of 35,011 people experiencing homelessness, compared with 37,715 in 2016.
Despite this, the data shows homelessness numbers increased for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people (10 per cent), children under 12 (6.8 per cent) and youth 12 to 18 (3.7 per cent).
Nationally, 122,494 people were estimated to be experiencing homelessness at the time of the 2021 Census, an increase of 6,067 people (5.2%) since 2016.
Member for Murray, Helen Dalton, said the issue is timely as she prepares to question the government's plan around affordable social housing in Griffith.
"We know we have in excess of ten per cent homelessness, however that's now a conservative figure in light of the latest data," Mrs Dalton said.
"I know Chris Minns is looking at these issues. I will be touching base with the housing minister again this coming week."
Mrs Dalton is also investigating options on the ground in Griffith to address the issue.
"Getting tradespeople in to build homes has been a problem for some time and I'm looking into other investors who might be able to do that," she said.
"I'll also be looking to contact council and find out if there's any land that could be rezoned.
"Griffith City council have a strategic plan they are sticking to but I think there needs to be some adaption to that amid the current crisis. We need to think outside the square."
She said the crisis across her electorate is having direct effects on the prosperity of towns and cities.
"In Griffith we know there's many jobs but few homes to put people in when they come to the town to work," she said.
"The issue has even gotten to the stage where in Balranald we missed out on bringing registered nurses to town because there's no housing. It impacts on everything."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
