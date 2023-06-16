The team at Elders Griffith will be hosting a social catch-up for farmers and their families in Griffith, inviting them to visit Piccolo Family Farm for a morning cup of tea and a chat.
After a difficult few years, rural products sales representative Ellie Worthington said that they wanted to do something nice to lift up morale.
"Basically the invite is an Elders style breakfast, just to help maintain a positive attitude for farming and the farming community," she said.
"Given the recent floods and fires and everything that farming comes with, we wanted to do something positive."
Elder's horticultural agronomist Steve Hirst said that Elders wanted to give back to the community and provide further levels of support in a number of ways.
"Been a few tough seasons, particularly in almonds, wine grapes and veggies. We're just wanting to give back a bit in support and maintain that positivity in the farming community."
"We're really focused on community support and charity events."
Mr Hirst added that after a rough few years, it was key to help neighbours and friends maintain a positive outlook and some optimism during the rough times.
"We're seeing growers, we're very aware of what's happening out there," he said.
To help talk positivity, John Harper from Mates Helping Mates will be delivering a talk, along with Chris Wilson and Pat Tripodi representing the wider farming industry focusing on how to change perspective.
Miss Worthington said that the focus for the upcoming event was mostly on social engagement however.
"It's an end of season catch-up, just to maintain that positive attitude ... We're just letting them know that Elders is there for them in all parts of farming."
RSVP's can be made by contacting Elders Griffith at 6969 2946.
