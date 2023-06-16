The Area News
Elders Griffith is launching a new push to give back to the community after several rough years

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 16 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 5:30pm
Agronomist Steve Hirst and rural products sales rep Ellie Worthington. Photo by Cai Holroyd
The team at Elders Griffith will be hosting a social catch-up for farmers and their families in Griffith, inviting them to visit Piccolo Family Farm for a morning cup of tea and a chat.

