Info and feedback sessions on rate variation

Griffith City Council is hosting a number of information and discussion sessions on the pitch to apply for a Special Rate Variation in the 2024/25 financial year, before taking results to IPART.
Griffith City Council is pushing for a rate variation for three years, pushing for a 10.5 per cent increase each year including the assumed regular increase of three per cent - making an increase in rates of almost 35 per cent by 2027.
As part of the conditions to apply for a rate variation, Council must also prove that the community will accept the variation.
Throughout June and July, Griffith City Council will be hosting a number of information sessions to explain and hear from the community.
"To secure the future of our community and the services and assets that we cherish and to ensure our Council is ready for the future, we need to engage our community with very mature discussions about why we need this Special Rate Variation," Mayor Doug Curran said.
"I ask that you take the time to read all of the information what we will be distributing, attend meetings and briefings or watch our online presentation, ask questions, seek to understand and provide your feedback."
Sessions will be held across town on the following dates and times.
After the consultation period closes, Council will make a final decision on whether to apply for the rate variation.
Councillor Curran added that community groups were welcome to organise specific, individual meetings with himself and general manager Brett Stonestreet.
"We are meeting with service groups, committees and organisations in our community to have these discussions, if you would like us to do so for your group please reach out and let us know."
