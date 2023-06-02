The Area News
Griffith City Council is hosting a number of information sessions on the pitched rate variations

Updated June 2 2023
Info and feedback sessions on rate variation
Info and feedback sessions on rate variation

Griffith City Council is hosting a number of information and discussion sessions on the pitch to apply for a Special Rate Variation in the 2024/25 financial year, before taking results to IPART.

