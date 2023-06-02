With cost of living pressures mounting, St Vincent de Paul Care & Support on Yambil Street is calling for more volunteers amid a surge of clientele.
The centre hopes to one day partner with the state government and Sisters of Mercy to acquire land for short-term stay accommodation in Griffith.
But for the moment, conference president, Yvonne Couper, says the need right now is more than evident and the centre needs more volunteers to keep up.
"A month ago we were helping with food vouchers. Now we're having to provide a full pantry," Ms Couper said.
"The rate of homelessness in Griffith is awful and rent assistance is limited. We can only give emergency accommodation in motels for two nights. There's just not enough housing and rent is sky-high. It's a very bad situation," she said.
Ms Couper said single mothers are becoming the biggest demographic in need.
"The demographic is young and they are coming in after the most basic needs, predominately food and a place to stay," Ms Couper said.
"We're seeing a lot of young women who are looking after children on their own. Some of them have come from very hard backgrounds."
Ms Couper said anyone with a compassionate ear can become a volunteer.
"We need people who can listen and who are caring. They need to be willing to put themselves in the clients shoes to understand," she said.
"Our current volunteers are elderly, with some even in their 90s. Unfortunately with age, many are having to step away. It's hard to find people who can help.
"We're only open a couple of times a week for a few hours each time. It's only once or twice a month we interview those in need to find out how they are living, what support they have to help them live and if they have somewhere to stay. All of this is kept private and confidential.
"Being a volunteer with us is a unique position because we get to know these people personally and hear their stories."
Those wishing to learn more can contact the Griffith Care & Support office on (02) 6964 3863.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
