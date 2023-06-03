Disqualified driver sentenced to six months jail

A Griffith man will serve a jail sentence in the community pleading guilty to driving while disqualified.
Brock Murry McDuff, 44, was sentenced in Griffith Local Court on May 31.
In documents tendered to court, police say McDuff was seen driving south on Murrumbidgee Avenue in a Holden Rodeo ute at 2.50pm on March 1.
Police said McDuff was driving on a road which was subject to a road closure.
Police stopped him and McDuff returned a negative reading on a roadside breath test, before handing over his licence which was found to be suspended until July 14, 2023.
McDuff's legal representative Paul Keane said there were positive elements in his client's sentencing assessment report, including his ownership of his decision to drive.
"He accepts wholeheartedly he made a conscious decision," Mr Keane said.
"He took a risk and there are other strategies to deal with it."
Mr Keane said having no licence had reduced McDuff's ability to work, and a further disqualification would continue to make it difficult.
He told the court community service would an be an appropriate punishment.
"He indicates he has difficulty coming into town and would need to find alternative means to come into town," Mr Keane said.
Magistrate Trevor Khan noted there were 11 serious matters on McDuff's record which included driving while disqualified.
"I really hoped I wouldn't see you again," Mr Khan told McDuff.
Mr Khan said he had warned McDuff when he appeared in March 2023 that driving while disqualified would put him "in a world of hurt".
"In about 15 years you've now accumulated 12 serious matters and three drive while disqualifieds," he said.
"Compliance with road rules isn't an optional extra."
Mr Khan sentenced McDuff to six months in jail to be served in the community through an intensive corrections order.
McDuff was fined $2000 and ordered to complete 80 hours of community service. He was disqualified from driving for nine months.
Mr Khan said the sentence would extend his current six-month disqualification, imposed in March, by a further six months.
