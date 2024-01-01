Ambassador, Australia Day nominees named for Griffith ceremony

Over 40 residents and organisations have been named nominees of this years upcoming Australia Day awards.
Nine individuals have been nominated for Citizen of the Year gongs, along with one resident and one organisation for Young Citizen of the Year.
A slew of other nominees have also been named across eight categories.
Community stalwarts Jay Reynolds, Sophie Bozic, Paris Floyd, Beryl Paul, Pat Sergi, Ferruccio Fattore, Grant Hearn, Brian and Dot Peisley and Dot O'Callaghan have been listed as in the running for Citizen of the Year status.
Madisyn Sarkis and the Griffith Youth Advisory Group have been named in the category for Young Citizen of the Year.
Winners will be announced during the Australia Day Award ceremony on January 26 at the Griffith Regional Theatre, with proceedings to commence from 10am.
Meanwhile, children's author Susanne Gervay OAM will be Griffith's Australia Day ambassador.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran said each nominee was more than worthy of receiving top acclaim.
"These nominees have worked tirelessly devoting time and energy into making Griffith a better place to live for all," Cr Curran said.
"It is wonderful to see so many citizens being recognised for the outstanding work they do for our community."
Meanwhile, council will also welcome 26 new Australian citizens from 11 countries during festivities, including those from Saudi Arabia, Ireland, India, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom and the Philippines.
The new citizens will receive their citizenship following the Australia Day Awards.
Additional 2024 Australia Day Awards nominations are as follows:
Community Project of the Year
Sportsperson of the Year
Junior Sportsperson of the Year
Sports Team of the Year
Club Person of the Year
