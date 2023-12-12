New leadership committee shaping new future at Griffith radio station

The new management team of Griffith's beloved community radio station 2MIA is shaping a new future.
An AGM last month saw the appointment of a new leadership committee aiming to bring the station back to its former glory and foster growth.
New president Jay Reynolds says significant changes have already been established under a new action plan model.
"Our focal goal is to get the station back to what it used to be," Mr Reynolds said.
"We're trying to find ways of engaging with the community more and creating an enjoyable atmosphere for all.
"We're also want to develop a more inclusive format that appeals to listeners both young and old."
Some of the ways they intend do that include establishing more diverse programming and bringing back popular shows.
"We also want to get more groups involved such as youth groups and bring in more ethnic presenters," he said.
"We will be bringing back the Samoan, Indian and Italian shows in 2024 and are evaluating a way to incorporate schools into the mix. We really want to cater for everyone."
He noted disputes and other issues amongst those of the former, now defunct management board are being resolved by the new committee.
"There were some monetary disputes around securing a new broadcasting tower which were proving challenging and time consuming," he said.
"Since taking over they have been resolved. I take my hat off to the former board which spent months dealing with that. It was a difficult circumstance."
Earlier this year a storm damaged the previous tower and there have been ongoing attempts to remedy the situation.
For the most part listeners have been relying on streaming, but new secretary Mel Pisah said the signal of the station's temporary tower has now strengthened enough to reach Yenda.
"We are still striving to reclaim the reach we originally had, but the community need to know that at least in the interim we are definitely transmitting live programs to Griffith," she said.
"We're always doing things to strengthen our signal. But nothing drastic is going to happen with the tower until the end of January," Mr Reynolds added.
Of the many things he hopes to bring to his new appointment, transparency stands highest.
"I joined because I wanted to see change and to have people recognised for what they contribute," he said.
"We would love to see more people visit us and get involved. As a way to do that, we are hoping to have open days next year to show people radio isn't intimidating and is instead a lot of fun.
"Anyone wanting to volunteer - whether that be their time, money, equipment - are always welcome and appreciated."
The station's leadership committee comprises of Jay Reynolds as president, Narelle Millis as vice-president, Mel Pisan as secretary, and David Hammond as treasurer.
Members of the general committee are Mary Guadagnini, Simon Portolesi (technical support) and Seru Waqalevu.
