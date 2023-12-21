Christmas spirit alive in Griffith as community reaches deep for family

The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Griffith, as families, businesses and residents across the city have dug deep to give whatever they can to a family in need over the Christmas holidays.
Sophie Bozic and the team from Griffith Buslines have taken the lead in collecting donations for one family over the Christmas period, appealing to the community for toys, food, petrol or whatever else they may need to get through the season.
The family recently lost their mum, and their youngest child - a 9-year-old boy - is currently in remission from cancer. Despite the trials that nobody so young should go through, they don't qualify for any kind of government assistance, prompting Ms Bozic to go to the Griffith community.
The family has been helped by Griffith Meals on Wheels and the Food and Toy Run throughout the year, but Ms Bozic said that they certainly deserved a bit extra on Christmas.
"You can never have too much to smile about, especially at this time of the year," she said.
"I know this family will have a better Christmas thanks to the generosity of the beautiful community we live in."
The community has certainly responded, flocking to the call to offer support.
Eleni's Kouzina even put their hand up to provide a Christmas lunch for the family, while others have offered grocery vouchers, lego and even homemade dinners fort he family.
Belinda Petrie from Griffith Buslines said that they just wanted to spread some joy.
"We're not doing it for any personal satisfaction or anything, just to bring some Christmas cheer," she said.
Ms Bozic's community service hasn't gone unnoticed either, with her long history of charity and community work landing her as a finalist for Griffith's Citizen of the Year at the 2024 Australia Day awards.
Winners will be announced during the Australia Day Award Ceremony on January 26, 2024 at the Griffith Regional Theatre.
Donations can be made to Griffith Buslines at 72 Wakaden Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.