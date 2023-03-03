Griffith City Council is launching a renewed effort to connect with young people in the community after receiving $50,000 from the Office of Regional Youth.
The council received a $50,000 grant from the office for their 'ConnectYOUth2680' project - an effort to help young people feel more confident and connected with the community to allow them to thrive in regional NSW.
The first step in this plan has been employing Lara Rossetto as Griffith City Council's new Youth Project Officer, with her role at the moment primarily consisting of reaching out to other young people and identify potential programs and events that will appeal to them.
Miss Rossetto said the goal was to create a go-to team of young leaders.
"I'll be a part of it, we'll be a team that wants to better Griffith and make it a better place to live in for our age group," she said.
"The end goal is to be running workshops and fun days, just little programs for youth of our town."
While it's still in it's early stages, Miss Rossetto added that she was very excited to be involved in making Griffith a better place for young people.
"It's a really great project that we're working on, I'm really excited and I'm proud to be the project manager for it."
Mayor Doug Curran emphasised that the project was about listening to young people instead of talking at them.
"It's about seeing what they want, rather than me as a 48-year-old telling them what they want or need," he said.
"One of the first things we need to do is ask young people how they are going, and what their thoughts are on what's great and not-so great about living in Griffith and what they would like to see happen in and around Griffith."
The committee group will be launching a survey in coming days for young people, to begin scoping out what they want to see from the program.
