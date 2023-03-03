The Area News

Griffith's youth are at the centre of a $50,000 new program from council

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
March 3 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lara Rossetto is taking up the call to run a program to make Griffith a better place for young people. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Griffith City Council is launching a renewed effort to connect with young people in the community after receiving $50,000 from the Office of Regional Youth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.