Two Griffith women are joining forces to raise money for a cause dear to their hearts this Mother's Day.
Artist Anne Mills will open the doors to her home art studio this Saturday for two 'Paint and Eat' sessions, with entry fee funds to go towards the Samaritan's Purse-run Operation Christmas Child initiative.
Local charitable chef, Paris Floyd, is spear-heading the event and will provide a bounty of food as part of the cost of admission for participants to enjoy on the day.
Operation Christmas Child aims to bless children in need across the world by filling shoe-boxes with toys, hygiene items, school supplies, and fun gifts.
Funds raised from the 'Paint and Eat' initiative will go towards the cost of filling shoeboxes and to distribute packages.
Between workshops, Ms Floyd will deliver a talk about the importance of Operation Christmas and her own experiences of being a refugee in Australia during the time of the Vietnam War.
The mother of two has gone on to run her successful home business but before turning her hand to cooking, she was a designer for Kylie Minogue's fashion brand.
"When I became a refugee, the UN helped us with toiletries, food and hospital needs, and on one of those occasions I received a dress. At four-years-old, to receive something new and clean made me feel joy and that has stayed with me to this day. So I know what it's like to receive something in an under-privileged position," Ms Floyd said.
"It's about giving a child hope and love. It's about saying we know you exist, we feel for you, we know your life matters.
"It's also getting the community involved to share the journey, and Anne is just such a great advocate for that.
"I hope everyone enjoys the day and thinks about the purpose and the caused for this," Ms Floyd said.
As a recently retired educator at Griffith East Preschool, Ms Mills says she is passionate about causes involving children.
"They're the foundation of life which is why I think this is really important," she said.
"Painting has really taken off in Griffith, and 'Paint and Sips' have become very popular. I think the pandemic set the ball rolling; people are more into therapeutic ventures.
"Paris nurtures people through food and I nurture people through art. I think the two are going to be a great combination," she said.
The first of several packing parties for Operation Christmas Child will be held at Ms Floyds home at 95 Binya Place later this month.
