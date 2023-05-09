The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Chef Paris Floyd and artist Anne Mills join forces for Operation Christmas Child

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated May 9 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paris Floyd with her two sons, Oscar and Harrison. Picture, file
Paris Floyd with her two sons, Oscar and Harrison. Picture, file

Two Griffith women are joining forces to raise money for a cause dear to their hearts this Mother's Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.