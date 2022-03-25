news, local-news, murrumbidgee regional high school, riverina, MIA, griffith, madisyn sarkis, department of student voices in education at schools council, DOVES

Murrumbidgee Regional High School (MRHS) Year 7 student Madisyn Sarkis has been selected for the Department of Student Voices in Education at Schools (DOVES) Council, representing some 800,000 public school students across NSW. Implemented in 2021 by the Department of Education as a result of the pandemic to formal structure access to student views, Madisyn is one of just 30 public school students of different ages and backgrounds who were handpicked to take part. Earlier this month Madisyn attended her inauguration meeting in the NSW Legislative Chamber in Sydney with the next face to face meeting happening in Education Week. "Mum read about the DOVES Council online and thought I should try out for it so I wrote a 90 second clip speaking about who I am and mentioned how regional students can be disadvantaged in comparison to kids in the city and how I wanted to change that," Madisyn told The Area News. "I want to make change happen and help my community." The Year 7 student said it was a 'very cool experience' and she was thrilled to be representing students just like her across the state. "Right now we are looking at supporting mental health, we want to try lower the age limit of seeing a councillor without parent permission from 14 to 11," Madisyn said. READ MORE "Some students they don't want to talk to their parents or people around them about getting help, people who are younger don't have that chance to go, so we want to change that." Mum Melyssa said that Madisyn would be a 'great ambassador' for students across NSW. "She has always been very caring and considerate of others so the fact that she can now be that voice for other students is wonderful," Mrs Sarkis said. MRHS said a major congratulations were in order. "It is a tremendous honour and we are thrilled to have you represent our school at such a high level," MRHS said.

