Griffith's U3A branch will celebrate its 20th anniversary next week.
The U3A, or University of the Third Age, has been run in Griffith since 2003 and is a learning co-operative enabling members to share educational, leisure and creative activities.
Meetings are held during school terms and courses range from modern history to modern gozmos, philosophy and natural history.
While the Griffith Senior Citizens Centre is the primary home of the branch, field trips also take place to nearby towns and locations.
"During the past twenty years, hundreds of members, past and present, have enjoyed, learned and socialised in over a thousand sessions. We learn for fun and friendship," Secretary Anne Gribble said.
"I think one of the major reasons we endure so well is due to the versatility of the subjects we delve into. Members have also kept it strong with dedicated involvement. Many of them have known each other since their school days.
"We do flyers and advertisements for our cause but I think a lot of awareness about us has simply been through word of mouth."
In addition to the milestone, Ms Gribble is compiling a reference book of the last 20 years to be used by the branch going forward.
"We haven't kept a lot of records so the book I'm compiling is something of a diary," she said.
"There was a state-wide conference in Deniliquin a couple of weeks ago which I will include a report on as well as an article about our luncheon which we are all looking forward to."
The first president of the Griffith U3A was well known identity Noel Hicks who will be present for an anniversary luncheon to be held from noon at the Coro Club, May 11.
"It's certainly a success story," Mr Hicks said.
"When it first started we weren't sure if it would survive but any doubts have since been put to rest. It's gone from strength to strength, has been an invaluable resource for members and a wonderful outlet for our city."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
