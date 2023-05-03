The Area News
Griffith City Library draws a crowd for HSC Explained event

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated May 3 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 2:00pm
Griffith City Library's community engagement coordinator, Sharmaine Delgado, addresses those gathered for the session at the Griffith City Library on Monday night. Picture by Allan Wilson.
An information session aimed at offering insight for students and parents into the HSC journey was deemed a success on Monday night.

