An information session aimed at offering insight for students and parents into the HSC journey was deemed a success on Monday night.
Around 100 students, teachers and parents affiliated with local high schools attended the HSC Explained event, the second of its kind to be run in Griffith.
Guest speakers haling from NSW Education Standards Authority, University Admissions Centre, Country Universities Centre, Charles Sturt University and TAFE NSW, spoke about how ATARs are scaled, alternative routes to university, and the marking system.
READ MORE
Griffith City Library's community engagement coordinator, Sharmaine Delgado, said the key take away of the night was informing parents and students that there is more than one way to get into university.
"Key messages included a focus on being prepared for the HSC journey as early as Year 10 to help with subject selection," Ms Delgado said.
"There was also an emphasis on students choosing subjects they're passionate about and good at, and if you don't get the results you hoped for, its important not to be discouraged because there are plenty of other ways forward."
She said feedback about the session was positive, indicating that it's likely to be held again next year.
"There was a lot of information to take in but it was a great opportunity for parents to be with their children and hear that information first hand, together," Ms Delgado said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.