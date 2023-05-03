After thirty years in Griffith, Dr Marion Reeves is ready to move on - and is keen to face new challenges and spending more time with her family.
Dr Reeves has been a staple of Griffith healthcare for over three decades, juggling different roles throughout Griffith - acting as a GP, an obstetrician and doing cosmetic skin treatments.
But now she's getting ready to move on to Adelaide, with no nerves but a few mixed feelings about the new challenges awaiting her.
"I've got really mixed feelings. This is my country, it's where I was born and where I grew up," she said.
"I'm really sad about some of the things and the people I'm leaving, but really excited about a new challenge and a really new direction in my life."
Dr Reeves was quick to correct any ideas that she was 'retiring' - in fact, she's ready to get her qualifications in palliative care and move into a new professional space while remaining in the hospital system.
"I haven't been a registrar for thirty years so that'll be quite a change," she said.
Dr Reeves said she was looking forward to creating a different balance between work and life in Adelaide, and spending more time with her kids.
READ MORE
In her time in Griffith, she's seen plenty of patients more than once, and said she was now at a point where she was even seeing some pregnancies where she had delivered both parents at the start of her career.
"I'll definitely miss the people I work with and the patients that I've had. Over 27 years, I've seen five generations of some families. It's a huge privilege," she said.
"I'll miss the people, and the gnocchi at Little Italy."
She added that she felt Griffith was in exceptionally good hands, and she felt confident in those she had trained - particularly seeing the enthusiasm that they brought to the profession.
"Part of the reason we teach and why we act as preceptors for students and registrars and people-in-training is so they will come and replace us, we'll be replaced by these amazing people who are even better at it than we were."
While Dr Reeves is certainly going to be missed by her patients, coworkers, and friends, she wasn't worried and was already looking forward to having her loved ones here come and visit her in Adelaide for a few days.
"Nowhere is very far away ... It's not a complete goodbye, it's just a change of things."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.