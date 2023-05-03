The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Dr Marion Reeves is ready to take on new challenges, but it's not a 'complete goodbye'

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 3 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Marion Reeves has been working in Griffith healthcare for thirty years, but it's time to take on new challenges in a new state. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Dr Marion Reeves has been working in Griffith healthcare for thirty years, but it's time to take on new challenges in a new state. Photo by Cai Holroyd

After thirty years in Griffith, Dr Marion Reeves is ready to move on - and is keen to face new challenges and spending more time with her family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.