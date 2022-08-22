A Taste of Italy: Griffith is here to satisfy Riverina residents and italophiles alike with a week-long smorgasboard of events and activities.
From winetasting to salami making to boogying down to Italy's greatest 80s hits, the week-long celebration is sure to have something for everyone.
Below is a round-up of all the events taking place between Monday, August 22 and Sunday, August 28. Divertiti.
Discover the Joy of Italian Cooking
Bella Vita Tours and La Scala restaurant are teaming up to give visitors a first-hand look at how some of Italy's favourite dishes are made. Attendees will visit the popular Griffith restaurant for a cooking demonstration featuring both pizza and gelato making. A selection of local wines will also be available.
Italian opera by the vineyard
The best of Italian opera will resonate throughout the vineyards as Piccolo Family Farm gets ready to host baritone Nicholas Cannon who will perform the titular role in Puccini's 'Gianni Schicchi'. Several other leading South Australian singers from the Co-Opera group will also perform. A fully catered dinner and local beverages will be included. Tickets and more information are available at www.piccolofamilyfarm.com.au
Italian Tenors to bring down the house at Griffith Regional Theatre
After selling out their previous Australian tour in 2016, Italy's own Italian Tenors will be stopping by Griffith Regional Theatre for an evening of incredible vocal performances and entertainment. The show starts at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased at griffithregionaltheatre.com.au
Pristine Productions presents Ferragosto Festival Dinner Dance
The best in Italian entertainment will take centre stage at Yoogali Club on Friday evening. Attendees will be treated to great Italian food and performances, including singer and musician Tony Pantano, and comedic performer Piero Viavattene (aka Pippo Siciliano). Comedian James Liotta will be the MC for the evening. The event will take place from 5:30pm to 11:30pm and will include a four course dinner. Tickets are available at www.pristineproductions.com.au/billyjoel
Sidewalk sales to light up Banna Ave
Banna Ave will be buzzing on Saturday morning as several Griffith businesses set up shop along the strip for a morning of Italian market delights. La Piccola Grosseria will also have their doors wide open on both Saturday and Sunday for visitors to taste authentic imported Italian foodstuffs.
Griffith Italian Festival makes a long-awaited comeback
Yellow Tail Park will be a sea of red, white and green on Saturday as the Griffith Italian Festival finally makes its much anticipated return, following two years of pandemic interruptions. The festival will be buzzing with stalls, markets, cooking demonstrations and wine tasting. There will also be plenty of live entertainment including a flashback to 80s Italian disco with Made in Italy, captivating tenor vocals and guitar playing from Lorenzo Iannotti, and traditional Italian folk classics from Siesta Cartel.
The festival will take place Saturday August 27 from 12pm to 6pm at Yellow Tail Park in Yoogali. Tickets are available at griffithitalianfestival.com
Festa Delle Salsicce (Griffith Salami Festival) returns
Riverina residents and visitors from far away will convene on Sunday for a day of food, wine and music to celebrate the end of salami making season. Winners of the 2022 Casella Family Brands and Leo Franco Motors home made salami competition will also be announced, as attendees enjoy a lunch provided by Yoogali Kitchen. Joe Staltare's band will also soundtrack the afternoon with traditional Italian folk music.
While tickets are sold out, visitors can attend the Yoogali Club on Saturday morning to witness salami competition judges taste and deliberate over the entrants.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
