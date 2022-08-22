The best in Italian entertainment will take centre stage at Yoogali Club on Friday evening. Attendees will be treated to great Italian food and performances, including singer and musician Tony Pantano, and comedic performer Piero Viavattene (aka Pippo Siciliano). Comedian James Liotta will be the MC for the evening. The event will take place from 5:30pm to 11:30pm and will include a four course dinner. Tickets are available at www.pristineproductions.com.au/billyjoel