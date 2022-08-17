The Area News
Made In Italy are gearing up to perform their set of 80s Italian disco classics at the upcoming Griffith Italian Festival

Vincent Dwyer
PLAY THE HITS: The Made In Italy septet will be performing several tracks from Italian 80s pop icons such as Umberto Tozzi. PHOTO: Contributed

Griffith will be awash in the sounds of the 1980s Sydney Italian discos as the Made In Italy show gets ready to take the stage at the upcoming Griffith Italian Festival.

