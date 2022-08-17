Griffith will be awash in the sounds of the 1980s Sydney Italian discos as the Made In Italy show gets ready to take the stage at the upcoming Griffith Italian Festival.
The septet, which includes a drummer, bass player, guitarist, keyboardist and three singers, will be performing a mixed selection of 80s and 90s Italian club favourites for the Griffith crowd.
Band founder and bass player Tony Marinelli said he used to work with many of the band members at the reception halls of yesteryears where Italian music was standard fare at weddings.
Mr Marinelli said it was this experience, as well as the bands' experiences frequenting the Italian discos of Haberfield and Birkenhead Point that inspired him to create Made In Italy.
"Our show entails those 80s and 90s pop stars," he said. "You've got Umberto Tozzi, Pupo, Marcella Bella, and other really popular Italian artists of that era."
Mr Marinelli said the Griffith crowd can expect a flashback to a time where Italian discos were as widespread as the shoulder pads.
"There were a few Italian discos around Sydney where all the young Italians used to congregate and that's where these songs came to life," he recalled.
"The mullets were amazing too."
Mr Marinelli said Made In Italy will have the Griffith audience dancing along and remembering the good old days.
"We're going to bring a heap of polished songs, " he said. "The crowd are going to be singing, dancing, and they're going to reminisce."
Despite having never been to Griffith before, the bass player and band founder said the septet were looking forward to taking to the stage at Yellow Tail Park.
"It's a good line-up and it's a good fun show," Mr Marinelli said. "We're doing it the Italian way."
The 2022 Griffith Italian Festival will be held Saturday August 27 at Yellow Tail Park in Yoogali. Tickets can be purchased via the official event website.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
