Students and young muso's converged at East Griffith Public School for two days of big band practice and music workshops as part of the Bandlink program

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
August 19 2022 - 7:00am
BRASS ROOTS: Leeton year 11 student and trumpeter Madeline Sachs has been attending Bandlink Riverina programs since she was in primary school. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Dozens of young Riverina muso's converged at Griffith East Public School for two days of practising and playing their instruments as part of the NSW Government's Bandlink Riverina program.

