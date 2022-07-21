For two decades Griffith's Festa Della Salsicce has kept the tradition of homemade salami alive.
And after two years on the sidelines thanks to COVID-19, organsiers are hoping this year's festival sets a new benchmark.
Just like the first challenge between the closely-guarded recipes used by a northern Italian and a southern Italian - family honour and bragging rights are at stake.
Organsier Roy Catanzariti said the festival had over 1200 people in 2019 - a long way from the first event with brought 50 people together.
As well as local entries, he said a few would be posted from Sydney to face the taste test. They'll be competing for a prize pool of $3500 - with $2000 to the winner.
How it's made and what's inside comes down to a single rule.
"A good salami is a good salami," Mr Catanzariti said.
Ross Patone said every family had their own recipe and each generation experimented with their own flavours.
"Salt is a basic ingredient and it can separate a good salami from a great salami," he said.
Variations came down to how much salt, how fine the pepper is ground and what other ingredients are in the mix.
There will be 24 judges have been drawn from every region of Italy plus Australia as well as Bull and Bell chef Anthony Fullerton, food writer Sophie Hansen, TV presenter John Mangos, olive oil producer Sam Mancini and local radio star Glen Starr.
As well as his kitchen credentials, Mr Fullerton brings experience having judged olive, olive oil and cooking competitions.
"This is different. This is tradition," he said.
He said the Bull and Bell restaurant had been embraced by the community and being asked to judge was an honour.
"There's two things Griffith is known for, salami and gnocchi. The way we treat salami it's something that can stand out on it's own," he said.
"It brings people together and the there's a sense of tradition and community."
This year the judging will be hosted at Pioneer Park and tickets have already sold out.
Leo Franco, one of the lead sponsors of Griffith's La Festa Della Salsicce along with Casella Family Brands, said the festival "put Griffith on the map".
"If we could fit in another 1000 people, we'd get them."
Salamis can be entered from August 1, at Mia Casa, Leo Franco Motors or as a last resort collected by Roy Catanzariti by calling 0412 777 147.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
