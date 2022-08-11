The Area News
Bella Vita and La Scala Restaurant have teamed up for a one-off Italian cooking experience and to bring more tourists to Griffith

August 11 2022 - 5:00am
WHAT'S COOKING: La Scala pastry chef Alessandro Vico next to the restaurant's hybrid pizza oven which will be the centrepiece for 'Joy of Italian Cooking'. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Bella Vita Tours is teaming with La Scala Restaurant for a one-off cooking event to help attract more tourists to the region.

