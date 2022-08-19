The Griffith Sikh community donated a massive $7000 to Griffith Base Hospital, after raising the money at the Shaheedi Tournament back in June.
The Sikhs came out to the hospital to hand over the cheque to Emergency Department staff, who will be using the funds to purchase a much-needed pulse oximeter for emergency paediatrics.
Currently, the department only has one pulse oximeter so they were excited to have another one on hand.
The monitoring device will be crucial for monitoring children and infants, as it's handheld and portable - good for patients who are relocated or move around.
While most of the donation comes from the collection boxes that were set up at the Sikh games, some comes from the temple's funds.
The hospital donation is a regular staple from the temple, but with the games postponed for the last two years, it has been a struggle keeping it up. Despite the struggles, they said that the donation amount usually grew each year.
Sarah Grant, a patient experience officer at the hospital, said they were immensely grateful for the donation.
"We just want to say how grateful we are to be able to have the opportunity to update the equipment to give such good care to the children who come through the department," she said.
Doctor Emmanuel Jayarajah said that any leftover money would go towards more equipment, but that they had no solid plans for it yet.
"As we go, we might find some new equipments that are required to look after patients better. One of the other things that I'm looking at is an oxygen concentrator to keep the patient oxygenated during procedures - that will help us make sure that patients are safe," he said.
"They have been giving us money yearly, so it's a very valuable donation for us."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
