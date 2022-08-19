The Area News

Griffith's Sikh community met at the hospital to hand over money raised from the Sikh Games

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
August 19 2022 - 4:00am
DONATION: The Sikh community and hospital staff met outside to hand over a $7000 cheque to go to a new pulse oximeter. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

The Griffith Sikh community donated a massive $7000 to Griffith Base Hospital, after raising the money at the Shaheedi Tournament back in June.

