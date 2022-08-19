Griffith residents and ex-servicemen converged at Memorial Park on Thursday afternoon for Vietnam Veterans Day to remember those who fought and those who died serving their country.
Dozens of family, friends and veterans gathered under the park's central monument to pay their respects for the near 60,000 Australian men and women who served during the conflict between 1962 and 1975.
Both Griffith RSL Sub Branch president Hank Veenhuizen and a member of the Griffith clergy spoke at the service.
After wreaths were laid, a minute of silence was held which was followed by The Last Post being played as the nearby Australian flag was lowered.
Mr Veenhuizen, who served in the conflict, said he was happy with the service and the number of people who attended.
"It's probably the biggest Vietnam Vet's Day we've had since it's been going in Griffith. I'm pleased," Mr Veenhuizen said.
He also said he was happy to see several Vietnam War veterans from different areas attending the service.
"It was good to see a few vets here that don't live in town," he said.
"A lot of Vietnam vets don't go anywhere. It's just part of the system and the way we were treated. It was a very unpopular war at the time.
"We're the oldest of all the veterans now and we're slowly dropping off the perch," he added.
Mr Veenhuizen said he was optimistic Griffith Vietnam Veterans Day services will continue in coming years.
"I think Vietnam Vet's day will probably stay the same," he said. "I've had a good day."
Griffith RSL Sub Branch member and East Timor conflict veteran Michael Borg said he was thankful for everyone who attended the service.
"We'd like to thank the community, the mayor and the councillors for coming out. It's good to see," Mr Borg said.
Thursday also marked the 56th anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan, during which 18 Australian servicemen were killed and 24 were wounded.
Despite August 18 originally being named 'Long Tan Day', it was changed to Vietnam Veterans Day in 1987 by then Prime Minister Bob Hawke to commemorate everyone who served in the conflict.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
