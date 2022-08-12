The community has rallied behind MRHS in favour of de-merging the two schools, campaigning for a return to the original model after the UNSW report showed a lack of any improvement.
State member for Murray Helen Dalton and Mayor Doug Curran have both spoken out in favour of de-merging the school, noting that the independent report shows in no uncertain terms that the model has failed.
Despite the community outcry, the Department of Education has confirmed no plans to split the two schools and is committed to continuing down the current path.
A spokesperson for the department said that they would be continuing to evaluate the new model, and were 'aware of the challenges.'
"We will continue to monitor the progress at the school and are proud of the staff and students and their ongoing commitment to working together as one school," they said.
"Our Strategic Improvement Plan for the school clearly sets out how we plan to support student and staff wellbeing and focus on cross-site collaboration."
Councillor Curran said that it put students at a clear disadvantage and sent a poor message.
"When a report comes out and says that it's not working but the response is to stick it out, it sends a poor message to the community and those kids who are going to suffer because of it," he explained.
"The buses running to Leeton and Marian College are full, and the boarding schools are all circling ... those kids will leave our community and the community suffers if those kids don't come back."
Mrs Dalton said she was calling on Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell to act, and demerge the schools.
"Through no fault of their own, students, teachers and parents of Griffith have become the victims of an extremely poor and ill-informed decision by the Department of Education," she said.
"There was no rationale or data presented to the school community to even support a merger and it was simply thrust upon them as a directive."
With the Bush Summit coming up, Cr Curran promised to be advocating for the school to Deputy Premier Paul Toole and called to the community to make their voices heard.
"I'd like to hear from the government what they're going to do ... our community deserves better. At the moment, we're being treated quite poorly," he said.
He added that the effects would ripple out, as the promise of good educational outcomes is a key influence when people decide to move.
"One decision is having enormous effect and it will be felt for years to come ... We have no control but we're directly affected by it so we want to see the right people stand up."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
