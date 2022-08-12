The Area News
Despite community outcry, the Department of Education has confirmed no plans to de-merge MRHS

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 12 2022 - 4:49am, first published 4:30am
LOCAL AND STATE: Mayor Doug Curran and Member for Murray Helen Dalton have both pushed to split MRHS for the sake of students. PHOTOS: File

The community has rallied behind MRHS in favour of de-merging the two schools, campaigning for a return to the original model after the UNSW report showed a lack of any improvement.

