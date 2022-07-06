The Area News
Subscriber

UNSW report highlights 'inefficiencies and duplication' at Murrumbidgee Regional High School

Declan Rurenga
By Declan Rurenga
Updated July 6 2022 - 6:38am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNSW report highlights 'inefficiencies and duplication'

The final report into the merger of Griffith High School and Wade High School has recommended the 'one school - two sites' model not be repeated if the goal is to build a single school.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Rurenga

Declan Rurenga

Editor

Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.