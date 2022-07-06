UNSW report highlights 'inefficiencies and duplication'

The final report into the merger of Griffith High School and Wade High School has recommended the 'one school - two sites' model not be repeated if the goal is to build a single school.
The report by the University of NSW's Gonski Institute for Education designed to evaluate the impact of bringing the city's two high school's together.
The interim report following the first year was scathing, with the additional value created following the merger "not clear".
The final report provides the state government with 14 recommendations covering communication and consultation with staff and the community, decision making, learning programs, and planning.
NAPLAN results from students who started their first year at MRHS had seen some positive improvements with reading and numeracy growing at, or above state averages, the report said students were still over-represented in the bottom and middle two bands.
Despite the upheaval, student well-being had remained stabled but the merger had "amplified workloads for educators" with the 'one school - two sites' model creating "significant inefficiencies and duplication".
Researchers said the school merger meant public education had "suffered reputational damage" throughout the process with fewer public primary school students continuing their education in the public system.
A spokesperson for the Department of Education said they were committed to ensuring students got the best education they deserve.
"That's why we commissioned UNSW to carry out an independent report into the merger of the two schools in Griffith to help us evaluate the one school - two sites model," the said.
"We've taken on board all 14 recommendations and acknowledge the challenges that the model has presented in Griffith.
"We will continue to monitor the progress at the school and are proud of the staff and students and their ongoing commitment to working together as one school."
The spokesperson said a strategic improvement plan set out a plan for supporting students and staff and creating cross-site collaboration.
"This includes both sites participating in school development days and staff meetings together, as well as combined sporting teams, graduations and common teaching and learning programs across all stages."
Member for Murray Helen Dalton called on the department to act immediately.
"This report is absolutely horrifying, for the students, the teachers and the Griffith community," Mrs Dalton said.
"I mean are we just expected to sit back and let this disaster continue while the department wait for a full cohort to make their way through this school?"
Mrs Dalton said the most telling recommendation was the one urging the department not to consider the 'one school - two sites' model as a way to improve outcomes in future.
"Anyone could see this option was doomed from the start, I mean seriously these schools are 4.2 kilometres apart and are meant to be overseen by one principle, how does that even work in the first place?"
Mrs Dalton said a better option to improve education would be to devolve MRHS into two schools, or move the school to a single greenfield site.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
