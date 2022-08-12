LETTERS: Festival tickets rare, Plan being hijacked

Here are the facts: Under the Basin Plan, 2,750GL has to be recovered for the environment (not 450GL). Of this, more than 2,100GL has already been recovered and is being used to improve the basin's environment, while the rest is part of projects to achieve further environmental outcomes. An additional 450GL was added to the Basin Plan at the last minute, at the insistence of the South Australian Government. However, it had a caveat that this water can only be recovered if strict social and economic criteria are met. The criteria were recently reaffirmed by federal and state water ministers (both Labor and Coalition).