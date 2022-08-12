The Area News
Have Your Say

Festival tickets rare, Plan being hijacked

August 12 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LETTERS: Festival tickets rare, Plan being hijacked

TIME FOR REFLECTION

I have disagreed, many times, with Dr Jenna Price however, in The Area News of Friday 5th August I think she has a point. Why not make a deal with the parliament. No pushing religion but as a balance. We don't want to hear about gays and transgender imagined disadvantages. Just let everyone follow their beliefs but keep it to themselves.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.