When Jacinta Tapner first started hairdressing three years ago, should would have never imagined her job would take her to the world's fashion capital.
That will become a reality between September 15 and 19 when the 22-year-old from Individual Hair Care on Banna Ave flies to Paris to represent Australia at several hairstyling events.
Miss Tapner will be one of three Australian hairstylists representing the country at the events, which have been helmed by global hairdressing and beauty organisation, Intercoiffure.
Miss Tapner said she was ecstatic about the opportunity.
"Living in such a small town, I never thought I would get the opportunity to do this. And here I am," she said.
Miss Tapner said her interest in hairstyling and beauty evolved from her prior experience as a singer and dancer, in which she frequently had to do her own makeup.
She said her creativity and passion grew from there.
Individual Hair Care owner Alison Matthews, who has been an Intercoiffure member for eight years, said she encouraged Miss Tapner to pursue the opportunity after her young employee reached senior status at the business.
"Senior status gave her the opportunity to apply to be part of the 'Guillaume team', which is the team that represents Australia," Mrs Matthews explained.
"I give all my stylists the chance and the opportunity to grow within the industry."
Miss Tapner's rendezvous in Paris will see her attending workshops and events with other hairstylists representing five continents and 55 countries.
She will also be doing hairstyling backstage at the famous Lido de Paris theatre, as well as styling for a fashion event under the Eiffel Tower.
Miss Tapner said the trip will be a good opportunity for her to network with international stylists and to try and get her name out there.
"I have lived in Griffith my whole life and I have never been overseas. I think the furthest I've gone is Sydney," she laughed.
"I'm pretty nervous, but I'm also feeling really good about it."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
