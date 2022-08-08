The Area News
Subscriber

Griffith Teachers Federation branch is calling for the state government to undo the MRHS merger

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 8 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith teachers call for high schools to de-merge

The city's high school teachers have called for Murrumbidgee Regional High to be split back into the two campuses of Griffith High and Wade High schools.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.