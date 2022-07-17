The Area News
Subscriber

Former teacher Kevin Farrell labels high school merger a 'total failure'

Declan Rurenga
By Declan Rurenga
July 17 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former teacher calls school merger 'failure'

One of the city's staunchest public education advocates has described the merger of Griffith and Wade high schools as a "total failure" and called for the schools to be demerged.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Rurenga

Declan Rurenga

Editor

Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.