Former teacher calls school merger 'failure'

One of the city's staunchest public education advocates has described the merger of Griffith and Wade high schools as a "total failure" and called for the schools to be demerged.
Former teacher Kevin Farrell said the final report by the University of NSW into the creation of Murrumbidgee Regional High School "does not each a single conclusion about any successful outcome of the merger".
The report released this month said while no major impacts to student well-being had been recorded, there had been little improvement in the school's NAPLAN results.
The report found the first cohort of students enrolled at MRHS were "at or above state averages" for reading and numeracy.
"Maintaining results 'at or above state averages' is a very ordinary result," Mr Farrell said.
This is not a reflection on the students and teachers of the school sites but of the NSW Education Department's failure to take action to ensure that early indicators of major concern in previous UNSW review reports had not been acted upon effectively by senior departmental officials."
Mr Farrell said the report conceded students results remained over-represented in the bottom and middle bands for HSC and NAPLAN results.
The UNSW report provided 14 recommendations for the state's education department but Mr Farrell said there was one solution.
"Give us back our public high schools. The merger has been a total failure," he said.
"Point to one major success in the merger, I've tried to find one and can't."
Mr Farrell said the report's contention that a fuller picture of the result of the merger depended seeing students complete six years of education at MRHS flied in the face of a recommendation that the education department not use the same model of 'one school - two sites' in future.
"It's ethically untenable that they persist in using kids as guinea pigs just to prove their point," he said.
"These kids are not guinea pigs, they are children who are entitled to a great education not to test whether something works or doesn't work."
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
