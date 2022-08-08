The Area News
Police are reminding drivers not to get behind the wheel when tired after an incident on the weekend

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
Updated August 8 2022 - 9:51am, first published 1:30am
Tired driver slides into ditch

Police are reminding drivers not to get behind the wheel when tired, after a 40-year-old-man slid his car into a canal on Saturday evening.

