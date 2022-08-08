Tired driver slides into ditch

Police are reminding drivers not to get behind the wheel when tired, after a 40-year-old-man slid his car into a canal on Saturday evening.
The man had worked a night shift and returned home at around 5am on August 6, where he stayed awake during the day.
Advertisement
Near 8pm, the driver set out to pick up a friend on Ben Martin Road, but fell asleep behind the wheel approaching the T-intersection on Old Wilbriggie Road and Ben Martin Road. He regained consciousness just before the turn, but his surprise led him to oversteer and slid the vehicle into the canal.
While the car sustained extensive damage and was predominantly submerged, the driver was unhurt and walked to his friend's house for assistance.
At 9am the next day, he contacted a towing company to retrieve the vehicle, along with police.
Police are taking the opportunity to remind drivers that fatigue can be just as dangerous on the road as speeding or drugs.
According to the Centre for Road Safety, between 2014 and 2018, more people died in fatigue related accidents than DUI incidents.
The centre also said that being awake for around 17 hours has a similar effect on performance as a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.05.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.