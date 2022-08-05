The Area News
NSW Nurses and Midwives Association met for it's 77th conference, committing to further action

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 5 2022 - 4:34am, first published 4:30am
LONG FIGHT: Julie Henderson, Kristy Wilson, Di Zanotto and Yvonne Peisley at a recent strike. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

Nurses and midwives across the state have committed to taking further industrial action to get nurse to patient ratios in hospitals and better conditions after the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association's 77th annual conference in Sydney this week.

