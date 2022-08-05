Business owners on Willandra Ave are urging Griffith City Council to upgrade the street's stormwater system as recent heavy rain continues to cause flooding on business premises.
Employees at the South Pacific Seeds office said their carpark and the building's first floor have been flooded multiple times in recent years, forcing employees and visitors to remove their shoes to traverse the flood water.
South Pacific Seeds managing director Mark Hancock and operations manager Jonathan Gaisford said the current drainage system on Willandra Ave was too small and outdated.
They also said an adjacent building development on the corner of Willandra and Belford Rd had worsened the issue.
"We've got a new development next door and they seemed to have concentrated the stormwater and it's now running out of their block quicker and flooding ours," Mr Gaisford said.
Despite having contacted Griffith City Council for help, the operations manager said little has been done to upgrade the pipes.
"Council assured us they're working on a new drainage system, but we haven't been told exactly what the plan is," Mr Gaisford said.
"It would be quite prudent for them to have a quick meeting with us and let us know what the development is."
Mr Hancock said the problem extends up to the Willandra, Merrigal St and Ulong St roundabout, where cars were driving through deep water after Thursday's downfall.
He agreed Council needed to inform business owners and homeowners on their plans for upgrading the pipes.
"Council first talked to us some years ago about a long-term plan to solve the issues," Mr Hancock said.
"Then it went all quiet and we didn't hear anything. There was no obvious development.
"When the new development started next door, we questioned whether Council had progressed with doing the drains, because we felt the new development would further add to the drainage problem," Mr Hancock continued.
"We would like to know from them what the plan is and the timeline around it."
At the time of publishing, The Area News was waiting on a response from Griffith City Council regarding the concerns.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
