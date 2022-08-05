The Area News
Business owners on Willandra Ave are urging Griffith City Council to upgrade the road's drainage system after repeated floodings from heavy rain

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated August 5 2022 - 3:39am, first published 3:30am
FLOOD AND SWEAT: South Pacific Seeds' Jonathan Gaisford says Council needs to update Willandra Ave residents and workers on drainage system upgrades. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Business owners on Willandra Ave are urging Griffith City Council to upgrade the street's stormwater system as recent heavy rain continues to cause flooding on business premises.

