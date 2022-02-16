newsletters, editors-pick-list, griffith base hospital, redevelopment, adco constructions, bronnie taylor, health

Griffith Base Hospital's $250 million dollar redevelopment has taken a step into it's next stage, with the contract for the clinical services building construction now being awarded. The recent non-clinical services building was completed last year, but the tender had not yet been decided for the next stage of construction. ADCO Constructions has been confirmed to be taking the lead on the next redevelopments, beginning work in the next few months. Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor visited the hospital on Wednesday to make the announcement. "Today marks an exciting milestone on this project, which will be a huge boost to the community, ensuring Griffith and the surrounding region has the healthcare services it needs and deserves," Mrs Taylor said. "This project will also support hundreds of direct and indirect jobs in the region during construction." The clinical services building will include an emergency department, aged care and rehabilitation services, as well as maternity and paediatrics. It comes with a host of upgrades including operating theatres, surgical and medical inpatient units, a mental health short stay unit, medical imaging and significantly expanded renal and oncology services. Construction of the new hospital is set to be completed in 2025 before the services are transferred over and the new facility is operational. ADCO NSW State Manager John Basilisco said ADCO has extensive experience in delivering health projects and working in regional areas across NSW. "We are extremely pleased to have been selected as the builder to deliver the clinical services building, and are committed to engaging with the local community and businesses during the planning and delivery phases of construction," Mr Basilisco said. "The workforce will number in the hundreds, no doubt giving local employment a boost."

