Despite the pleas of desperate Collina parents, no new school bus stops or routes or routes will be implemented by Transport for NSW. Currently, children north of Clifton Boulevard and Hillam Drive have no other option but to walk significant distances to access a school bus stop, often on streets without footpaths or shelter. RELATED || A lack of accessible school bus stops in Collina has seen parents call for change According to Transport for NSW, under independently established guidelines, 400m is considered reasonable walking distance. However with many children walking much further, it seems cries of parents have fallen on deaf ears both at Transport NSW and at local school bus operators. "Transport for NSW and local bus operators regularly review service levels as demand changes, especially as new residential areas grow," a spokesperson for Transport for NSW said. "We will continue to work with the local community on opportunities to enhance the transport network." READ MORE Griffith Buslines previously confirmed with The Area News said that the company would always look to improve its coverage of Griffith to cater to school students as the community continues to grow. "Any changes to services need to be accepted and approved by Transport for NSW," Sally Blair from Griffith Buslines said. "Griffith Buslines will continue to look at the growing area of north Collina, and develop an improved coverage of the area as students apply for travel passes and we learn where they reside." A spokesperson for MIA Coaches also confirmed with The Area News that their current contracted school bus routes throughout Griffith and surrounding suburbs did not include Collina. They also noted it would be difficult to extend upon the areas they already service with school bus routes to Collina. Unfortunately, with Collina only expected to continue growing as new developments are created and the suburb expands, it seems even more children will be walking further and further to access a bus stop to take them to school each and every morning. Similarly, the onus falls on Griffith City Council for failing to provide adequate footpaths and bus shelter infrastructure for students. Are your children impacted by a lack of accessible school bus stops in your area? Please get in touch with lizzie.gracie@areanews.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: \

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/08305f13-0a4a-494f-bedf-29c406447c44.jpg/r1_0_647_365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg