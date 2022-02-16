comment,

Griffith City Library are excited to announce an author talk with Laurie Dicker on Tuesday March 8 at 2pm. Laurie is a Barellan-born author that has just released his third novel; Harry Amazing Grace. Detective Harry Taylor leaves Sydney after an attempt on his life, and moves to Wagga Wagga, where he investigates the death of a young boy from a fringe community on the banks of the Murrumbidgee. Laurie will be speaking about the Harry trilogy, as well as his experiences of writing, self publishing and his career in education and policing. Laurie will have signed copies of books available on the day. The library has some great movies being screened in the theatrette this month, the screenings are free and tea and coffee is available. If you would like to find out the titles pop into the library or give the library a call. Seniors Brain Strain has also resumed and will be on every Thursday at 10.30am, come along for a chat and some tea and coffee. For more information call into the library and our friendly staff will be able to help you or give us a call on 6962 8300.

