Mossmont Nurseries in Warburn has played host to a party of senior Timor Leste government officials, in recognition of the wholesaler nurseries partnership with the seasonal workers programme. The scheme offers employers in the agriculture sector access to reliable seasonal labour from nations across the Pacific and Timor Leste, allowing workers to stay in Australia for between one and three years. Workers then benefit from developing their skill set and having the opportunity to send income home to support their families and communities. Jonathan Moss from Mossmont Nurseries said that the visit was very welcome, and a very 'surreal experience'. "Originally the Prime Minister was due to visit however he was struck down with COVID-19 at the last minute," Mr Moss said. "Instead, a large party of senior government officials and ministers visited the nursery as well a the Minister for Foreign Affairs." Mossmont Nurseries has been employing a large number of workers from Timor Leste since the seasonal workers program commenced, the business even featuring on ABC's Landline for their participation in the scheme. READ MORE Currently, Mossmont Nurseries employs 17 workers from Timor Leste, a number that has been dampened due to COVID-19 and border restrictions. "My major reason for wanting them to come to nursery is because I wanted to show them how important the Timor Leste workers are to the business and how much I value them," Mr Moss said. "The whole experience was very surreal, it was hugely exciting and quite humbling to be considered by a foreign government and to be put on the portfolio for these important people to come visit our workers and our nursery." According to Mr Moss, the visit was 'great timing' with the business currently running a recruitment drive. "We are absolutely keen to get more workers in and it was great to show the officials how technical the business is, and the skills that workers learn and can then take home with them to Timor Leste when the finish with me," Mr Moss said. "It was all just a once in a lifetime experience, the government party said they were very impressed by the business, the workers and our ongoing partnership with the seasonal labour scheme. More information about the seasonal labour scheme can be found here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/e6e80ffe-e8ea-406c-bc52-4e251b960b63.jpeg/r3_61_637_419_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg