"One of the biggest": huge turnout for Yenda Anzac Day dawn service

Yenda residents have remarked on one of the biggest Anzac Day dawn service turnouts witnessed, with an estimated 200 flocking to the Diggers Club around 6am on April 25.
The Yenda Diggers Club was never far from the hearts and minds of many on the morning, with young and old gathering on the grounds to pay their respects as part of the mornings commemorations.
RSL Yenda chapter secretary Neville Capararo and president Neville Twigg hosted this year's dawn service which marked the 109th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings.
After welcoming all in attendance, The Last Post and and Reveille sounded in the early dawn silence of East Avenue followed by the laying of wreaths by a number of community organisations including the Yenda RSL and the Yenda Blueheelers Rugby League Club.
Following the service, attendees enjoyed a breakfast inside the club.
Speaking after the service, Mr Capararo said he was amazed with the number of people who turned out on the morning.
"There were certainly more people than last year and it was fantastic to see," Mr Capararo said.
"There were so many that the crowd had even spilled out onto the road."
President Neville Twigg said he was equally impressed.
"I was very happy with how the morning proceeded and was impressed with the turnout," he said.
Laying a wreath on behalf of the RSL was former Yenda man and ex-serviceman Andrew Condon who served in Iraq in 2004 and in the middle east in 2006.
It was the first time in a long time he had returned to Yenda to commemorate Anzac Day, calling it a case of coming full circle.
"My grandfather was a former soldier and I have strong memories of attending the Yenda service with him as a child," he said.
"Even from an early age I understood how special and important Anzac Day is.
"I particularly wanted to return this year amid the closure of the Diggers Club."
He said the closure will no doubt be felt throughout the community.
"These clubs are strong community centres and important meeting places for small towns," Mr Condon said.
"They are places where social connections and cohesion is built, giving locals a sense of community. It's going to be a real loss for Yenda.
"I'm glad that I was able to witness and participate in what is expected to be the final dawn service held at the club," he said.
