A large gathering attended Yenda's Memorial Park to mark 108th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings.
This year's Anzac Day service saw around 80 turn out for both the dawn and morning services on Tuesday.
Ex-servicemen, members of the Yenda RSL branch, residents and community leaders participated in a march from the Yenda Diggers Club to Memorial Park from 11:00am, led by an ex-military jeep displaying both the Anzac and Australian flags.
EMC for the morning was Louis Toscan, taking the helm from President Allan Wakley who was unable to attend due to ill health.
Mr Toscan set the tone for proceedings by reflecting on the sacrifices made by those in wars gone by in a stirring account.
"The sons and daughters of Anzac's came forward without question, accepted gladly and discharged fully their responsibilities during WWII, Korea, Malaya, Borneo, Vietnam and in peacekeeping and peace making operation or conflicts," Mr Toscan said.
"In our everyday life let us endeavor to carry on those traditions established in past wars and conflicts at such tragic cost.
"We think of every man, woman and child who, in those crucial years, died so that the lights of freedom and humanity might continue to shine. We nurture too the obligation of showing gratitude for the peace we enjoy and the responsibility of ensuring that the freedom and liberty so costly won is not lost by our own indifference," Mr Toscan said.
Wreaths were laid by both Yoogali and Yenda Public schools students, along with organisations including Griffith City Council, represented by Mayor Doug Curran and Councillor Manjit Singh Lally.
Acting RSL president, Neville Twigg, was pleased with the proceedings, save for technological mishaps and the absence of President Allan Wakley which was felt by all.
"Essentially this was the first time we'd had to run things ourselves. It was a learning experience," Mr Twigg said.
"We're happy with the response, with a great many attending the dawn service and mid-morning service, along with the breakfast in between. It makes it all very much worthwhile."
Despite there being few veterans left in Yenda, Mr Twigg said the club is committed to ensuring services are held each year to commemorate the fallen.
"We want to keep it going for the sake of the community, for the sake of the Anzac spirit and to remember the brave ones who have fought for us over the years.
"We also do it to celebrate the good times and the good country we have today, made possible by those who gave their lives in order for it to be so."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
