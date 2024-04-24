Hundreds remember Anzacs at dawn service

It might have been dark and cold outside, but it was warm and bright in the hearts and minds of all those attending the dawn service early in the morning on Anzac Day.
Hundreds came out to Memorial Park at 5.00am to commemorate the Australian soldiers who fought in World War I at Griffith's Dawn Service.
The dawn service is the first of several commemorations being held for Anzac Day in Griffith, being followed up by a a church service at St Alban's and the march down Banna Avenue.
While traditionally, the service would include a reading of the names of each soldier who is commemorated on the cenotaph - an alternative was put forward this year in an effort to streamline the service.
The change came after community feedback from last year's service, and the names are instead commemorated by being inscribed on small crosses placed underneath the flagpoles in Memorial Park.
All were invited to place flowers on the crosses, in a similar remembrance ceremony to the annual tradition of MIA schoolkids placing flowers on the graves of veterans.
The crosses have already been laid this year to mark the 1020 veteran graves in Griffith Cemetery, and the community is invited to place flowers on May 3.
The Griffith RSL sub-branch released an apology this morning for beginning the dawn service six minutes early.
