Griffith Anzac Day with a difference set for next week

Anzac Day commemorations will once again be held in the area this year, with a more streamlined event compared to previous years expected for Griffith next week.
Griffith RSL sub-branch vice president Sean Brettschneider said the move is being made following community feedback last year.
"We want to shorten certain aspects we feel can be shortened because feedback indicates the service can take a while," Mr Brettschneider said.
"That will include omitting the reading of names on the wall but they will certainly still be acknowledged in the overall service.
"We're also aiming to streamline the laying of wreaths," he said.
"We would like feedback on what the community thought after the event to inform us on how we put together services next year."
Mr Brettschneider was elected vice president of the Griffith RSL sub-branch last month and is looking to bring new ideas for local Anzac Day commemorations going forward.
"As a younger vet I would like to focus on aspects that might not have been brought up in the past, including bringing modern conflicts to the fore as part of Anzac Day," he said.
"I also think it's important to include emphasis on emergency services and what they do, such as the SES who do great things for our community."
Junior vice president Graham Slingsby said the overall format of this years Anzac Day services will not change all that much, but attendees can expect some differences.
"We will still have a similar order of services but certain aspects will be streamlined to make it for comfortable for community members," Mr Slingsby said.
"Gratitude is extended to Griffith City Council's parks and gardens team, Ultraprint, Father Thomas Leslie, the Australian Airforce cadets 340 City of Griffith Squadron, Griffith Scouts, the SES and local schools for their contributions to this years event.
"We are also seeking to increase our membership base and would encourage any current or former serving members of the Australian Defence Force to contact us," Mr Slingsby said.
Griffith's dawn service will be held from 5.35am on April 25 while a mid-morning service - including a march - will take place from 10.35am.
The RSL sub-branch is requesting those attending to keep the thoroughfare of the Cenotaph open during the event.
A combined churches service will be held from 9am at St Albans Cathedral on the day and community members are being encouraged to partake in breakfast and lunch at the Griffith Exies.
An Anzac appeal will be held this Saturday and Sunday at Bunnings and at Griffith Central on Monday and Tuesday.
Meanwhile, attendees are encouraged to also partake in Yenda's Anzac Day commemorations which will be the last to be hosted by the Diggers Club before its closure.
For a gold coin donation residents will be able to utilise a shuttle bus service taking passangers between the Sporties, the Yenda Diggers Club and the Exies from around 12pm until 6.30pm on the day.
A dawn service in Yenda will be held from 6am at the front of the club followed by a breakfast.
A march from the club to Memorial Park will occur from 10:45am followed by a service, a Diggers lunch and 2 Up with ring master Lance Gilbert.
