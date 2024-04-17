Last week for Yenda Diggers Club

It's one week until the Yenda Diggers Club closes their doors for good, as the club prepares to shut up shop on Anzac Day - April 25.
Regular visitors to the club can enjoy a last drink for the next week, but club organisers, community groups who use the space and staff have been busy getting ready for the closure and finding options.
Rayna Geaney from the club said that they were grateful for the work that had been put into keeping the club going for as long as it had, as well as the consideration as groups look to alternative options.
"I've been stressed. You're trying to find homes for everybody and make sure everybody is happy ... The people who own the building have been very supportive," she said.
"They've been very supportive and have tried their best in the background."
She said that numbers hadn't picked up since the announcement, but they were expecting a last hurrah on Anzac Day to send the club out on a high note.
A spokesperson for the landlord said that there were no future plans for the building or site, and that any future call would be made with community input.
"We've offered to keep everything how it is and maintain it, we'll see what opportunities there are," they said.
"The future will be decided in consultation with stakeholders. The bar is staying where it is, we think that's important. The memorabilia will be maintained and kept in situ ... It has always been a community hub."
Ms Geaney extended her thanks to the landlord and said it had taken a lot of stress away knowing that their history and important memorabilia would be safe and protected still.
"The fact that they're letting us keep our memorabilia and stuff there safe is lovely, we appreciate that."
The Yenda Diggers Club will be closing after Anzac Day - April 25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.