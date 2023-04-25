Griffith's Anzac ceremony for 2023 drew a massive crowd to Memorial Park for the morning service.
The cenotaph and the gardens were crowded with community groups, schools and attendees to pay their respects to servicemen and women on the important day.
Vietnam veteran Terry Walsh presented the service, with readings from the RSL's sub-branch chaplain Father Thomas Leslie, captains of the local schools and wreath-laying from community organisations, representatives and servicemen and women.
Former police officer and air force reservist Graham Slingsby was the guest speaker, and delivered an address reflecting on the sacrifices made by so many during World War I and II - particularly the oft-forgotten role of women during major historic conflicts.
"Sadly, it is the women who have been underrepresented in almost all wars and conflicts. Women have served with great distinction both near and at the scene of major battles, but also in a position of strength as support figures back home," he said.
"Women have served in the armed forces since 1899, but until the second World War, most were restricted to the Australian Army Nursing Service."
IN OTHER NEWS
Griffith RSL sub-branch president Michael Borg thanked everyone present for coming out in such strong numbers.
"We just have to thank the community for coming out in support," he said.
"It's very respectful and honourable for such a crowd to come out and pay respects. We have to acknowledge ADCO for the crane as well, and all the schools ... ANZAC Day just keeps getting bigger and bigger."
He added thanks to Mr Walsh for his work, particularly as this year marks Mr Walsh stepping down from the role of presenting the Anzac service.
"It's a big thank you to Terry ... The committee as well. I'm just steering, it's the committee that pulls this all together."
Mr Walsh offered his own reflection on the massive turnout, saying it bode well for future services and that the ANZAC wouldn't be forgotten.
"I'm very pleased with the turnout. The crowd at the dawn service was huge as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.