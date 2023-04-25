The Area News
2023 Anzac service drew the biggest crowd since COVID-19 to Memorial Park to pay respects

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated April 25 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 3:00pm
Michael Scroop and Abbie Scroop, from the 340 Squadron of Australian Air Force Cadets. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Griffith's Anzac ceremony for 2023 drew a massive crowd to Memorial Park for the morning service.

