One of the last, if not the last, veterans in Yenda haled this years Anzac Day service as an immense success.
Ex-serviceman Neville Brown spent a relatively short post to Vietnam back during the late 60s and early 70s, but says it is a part of his life he will never forget.
Mr Brown proudly flew the Yenda RSL Sub-Branch flag in the march in Yenda on Tuesday, with this year marking not only the 108th anniversary of the landing in Gallipoli but the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.
That anniversary was officially in January, marking half a century since the then Governor-General Sir Paul Hasluck proclaimed an end to Australia's involvement.
Some 60,000 Australians served in the country, with around 3,000 wounded and over 500 killed in what was the longest conflict Australia was involved in during the 20th century.
"I'm very pleased with the service this year, especially in a town of our size with such good representation by the local schools. It makes a world of difference," Mr Brown said.
"Respect is the key when it comes to Anzac Day, something important to reflect on going forward, and that's exactly what I think a lot of young people are showing. I believe the number of young people attending services is growing."
Like many, Mr Brown joined the Army when he was still a teenager, citing aspirations to see the world and acquire a trade in the process.
"I was one of the last to go over to Vietnam just before our troops were withdrawn. I was there for about four and a half months, serving in infantry and carrying a rifle through the bush," he said.
"While the memories of that period are vague at times, it's the thought of the mates I had there and those we lost that remain fresh in my mind.
"These days, I don't see the ones who are still around very often. We try to have a reunion now and then but it depends what we are all doing. Despite that, our mateship is strong.
"When Anzac Day comes around, I reflect on that time and that part of my life. Anzac Day has a very special place in my heart. To me, it's a day to remember to always look out for your mates," he said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
