Yenda Diggers Club closing doors for last time

The Yenda Diggers Club will be calling for last drinks in April, despite months of hard work from board members attempting to keep the club afloat.
The club will be closing its doors for the last time on April 25 - Anzac Day.
While a sad moment for Yenda, club chairman Nathan Betts said that the writing was on the wall and that they had to make the call.
"It's going to be a very sad day for the Yenda community, it's something that we really didn't want to do," he said.
"We're running out the end of the straw and closing up before we get ourselves into too much trouble - we don't have any debts right now, we worked out how much money we've got left and it takes us to Anzac Day."
The club is the second-oldest RSL building in NSW after opening their doors in 1938, and has faced difficulties for the last several years - with fears that it would close forever in 2020.
Mr Betts said that the previous and current board had both done their best to keep the club in a good position, but said that the cost-of-living crisis driving down customers had been the final straw.
"[The previous board] did really well to keep the club running as long as they did, I can't thank them enough ... We had a really good crack at it and we did our best but not many people are going out and spending money these days," he said.
"The foot traffic coming through the door, we weren't getting as many as we would like."
He promised that regular users of the space would be looked after, as the club intends to use their last months to help relocate groups such as the RSL and carpet bowlers to a new location.
He added that the RSL remembrance board currently housed in the building would be moved to a safe location as well.
