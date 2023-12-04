In the spirit of Sunday's International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD), council's disability inclusion action committee is calling on residents to share their thoughts on accessibility in Griffith.
The United Nations-led day aims to promote community awareness, understanding and acceptance of those with a disability and as part of this years theme, residents are urged to band together and share ideas on how to make the city better and fairer for all.
Committee chairwoman and Griffith City Councillor Shari Blumer said now is the perfect time to hear from residents who have suggestions.
"We've done some things this year contributing to this, including involvement in the Transport for NSW 16 Cities Service Improvement Program, implementing the Bins4Blokes initiative, Communication Boards for local parks, advocating for more adult change facilities and a sensory session for the Glow roller disco," she said.
"Last year Intereach, the business chamber and council launched Access at a Glance as part of International Day of People with Disability. It focuses on how businesses are currently meeting disability access and inclusion and provides advice on improvements to lift the experience of all customers. We're very much looking forward to doing more in that space next year.
"But we know there are always going to be other barriers and we want to know about them. We are always open to other ways to do things that are useful for all residents.
"The message this year is to take the extra time to think about how accessible our spaces are and what issues might exist in Griffith that should be looked at."
The committee is looking forward to a wheelchair basketball come and try day this Thursday which it hopes could be another opportunity to create inclusiveness and share information.
"We're really looking forward to that and are hoping it will be quite popular. I have to thank councillor Laurie Testoni for the work he has been doing in that space," Cr Blumer said.
The committee is also eager to take on new members, especially those with experience living with a disability.
"We're doing everything we can to make Griffith as inclusive and accessible as possible but we can always do better. The way to do that is by bringing more people onboard with those experiences so that we have that important perspective," she said.
Those with an interest in joining can contact Cr Blumer at sblumer@griffith.com.au
More information can be found on council's Facebook page.
