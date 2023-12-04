The Area News
International Day of People with Disability prompts call for feedback

Allan Wilson
Allan Wilson
Updated December 5 2023 - 8:52am, first published December 4 2023 - 6:00pm
Pictured shortly after the launch of Access at a Glance last year was Intereach Program Coordinator Simone Murphy, Mayor Doug Curran, Cr Shari Blumer and Tourism Manager Mirella Guidoliny. Cr Blumer, who is the chairwoman of council's disability inclusion action committee, says she is looking forward to continue working on this next year. Picture supplied
Pictured shortly after the launch of Access at a Glance last year was Intereach Program Coordinator Simone Murphy, Mayor Doug Curran, Cr Shari Blumer and Tourism Manager Mirella Guidoliny. Cr Blumer, who is the chairwoman of council's disability inclusion action committee, says she is looking forward to continue working on this next year. Picture supplied

In the spirit of Sunday's International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD), council's disability inclusion action committee is calling on residents to share their thoughts on accessibility in Griffith.

